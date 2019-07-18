AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $25.45 after being priced at $22 per share.

The shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "AMK."

AssetMark Financial is a technology provider to wealth management firms.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Huatai Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

