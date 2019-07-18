For real-time updates on CODX, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, Co-Diagnostics (NYSE: CODX) today had a large opening gap of 52.39%.

Why Is CODX Moving?

Co-Diagnostics shares are trading higher after the company reported favorable results from its study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology.

