What Caused The Opening Gap In Co-Diagnostics?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Provider of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, Co-Diagnostics (NYSE: CODX) today had a large opening gap of 52.39%.

Why Is CODX Moving?

Co-Diagnostics shares are trading higher after the company reported favorable results from its study to detect cancer mutations using its CoPrimer technology.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

