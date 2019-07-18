Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)'s Michael Kors segment is opening its digital flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)'s luxury platform Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

The online store is the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide customers in China with access to exclusive products, according to the retailer.

Alibaba Group’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion is a dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands.

Capri and Alibaba shares were both trading down by 0.7% at the time of publication Thursday.

