Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 11:17am
Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)'s Michael Kors segment is opening its digital flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)'s luxury platform Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

The online store is the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide customers in China with access to exclusive products, according to the retailer. 

Alibaba Group’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion is a dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands.

Capri and Alibaba shares were both trading down by 0.7% at the time of publication Thursday. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

