Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba's Tmall Luxury Pavilion
Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI)'s Michael Kors segment is opening its digital flagship store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)'s luxury platform Tmall Luxury Pavilion.
The online store is the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will provide customers in China with access to exclusive products, according to the retailer.
Alibaba Group’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion is a dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands.
Capri and Alibaba shares were both trading down by 0.7% at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Cemtrex To Develop Augmented Reality Experience For 7 Luxury Brands
Posted-In: e-commerce retailNews Global Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.