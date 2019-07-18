Interpace Diagnostics Partners With AI Specialist To Diagnose Thyroid Cancer

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced it completed an agreement with the Helomics division of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), which is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery.

It's estimated that the treatment market for thyroid cancer was valued at approximately $340 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by the end of 2025.

Under the agreement, the companies will develop products to diagnose and assess the risk for thyroid cancer as well as provide appropriate therapeutic recommendations.

“The better we understand thyroid cancer, the better equipped we are to both diagnose and predict treatment outcomes,” said Jack Stover, CEO of Interpace Diagnostics. “We believe that this collaboration with Helomics is a significant step to help us better diagnose thyroid cancer, resulting in existing product line extensions as well as potentially new products and partnerships based on the AI-driven models Helomics is building."

