Thursday's Big Winner: Co-Diagnostics
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Thursday's Big Winner: Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shared positive results of a study to detect cancer mutations using its patented CoPrimer technology, with applications in liquid biopsy and companion diagnostic tests.

The study showed highly specific detection of the 10 mutations associated with NSCLC, reliably and successfully distinguishing the genes.

"The global cancer diagnostics market was recently valued at $144 billion and growing, as healthcare professionals focus on more effective diagnostics and monitoring to battle one of the leading causes of death worldwide,” said Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. “We anticipate a large and ready market among clinical laboratories for NSCLC and other cancer liquid biopsy tests designed on our CoPrimer platform.

"Given the relatively few PCR liquid biopsy tests on the market and the growing demand for more, we believe the advantages of our technology will create meaningful revenue opportunities and position Co-Diagnostics to become a leading innovator of liquid biopsy solutions.”

Co-Diagnostics shares were trading up 113% at $1.90 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.15 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

