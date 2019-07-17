Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 17, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 11:39am   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were down 15% to $3.67 after the company priced its 339,130 ADS offering at $4 per ADS.
  2. Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were up 14% to $3.86 after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company. The firm said shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.
  3. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: APRN) shares were up 2.4% to $10.63. Shares rose more than 35% on Tuesday.
  4. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 2.4% to $109.21
  5. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares were up 171% to $2.62. The company received a Hong Kong patent for its MapcatSF device.
  6. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares were down 12.9% to $14.97.
  7. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 3.6% to $1.34. The company closed a $12 million offering and paid off its convertible debt ahead of schedule.
  8. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were down 10% to 41 cents.
  9. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares were down 11% to $70.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  10. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares were down 3.6% to $4.82.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BPTH + APRN)

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Cancer Genetics Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Blue Apron Jumps On Beyond Meat Partnership; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Blue Apron Investors Like Beyond Meat Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

U.S. Heat Wave, Western Pacific Tropical Storm