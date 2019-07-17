A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 17, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were down 15% to $3.67 after the company priced its 339,130 ADS offering at $4 per ADS.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares were up 14% to $3.86 after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company. The firm said shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: APRN) shares were up 2.4% to $10.63. Shares rose more than 35% on Tuesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 2.4% to $109.21
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares were up 171% to $2.62. The company received a Hong Kong patent for its MapcatSF device.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares were down 12.9% to $14.97.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 3.6% to $1.34. The company closed a $12 million offering and paid off its convertible debt ahead of schedule.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were down 10% to 41 cents.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares were down 11% to $70.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares were down 3.6% to $4.82.
