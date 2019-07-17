DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $11.02 after being priced at $11.50 per ADS share.

DouYu is a Chinese video-game live-streaming platform and a pioneer in esports value chain. The company operates its platform on PC and mobile apps, providing an interactive and immersive gaming experience.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

See Also: DouYu International IPO: What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CMBI are the underwriters for the offering.

The stock traded around $11.27 per share at time of publication.