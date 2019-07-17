Market Overview

DouYu Opens Below IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 11:23am   Comments
DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) made its public debut Wednesday morning, opening at $11.02 after being priced at $11.50 per ADS share.

DouYu is a Chinese video-game live-streaming platform and a pioneer in esports value chain. The company operates its platform on PC and mobile apps, providing an interactive and immersive gaming experience.

See Also: DouYu International IPO: What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CMBI are the underwriters for the offering.

The stock traded around $11.27 per share at time of publication.

