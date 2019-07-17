Guardion Health Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.

The MapcatSF measures the macular pigment density in the human eye, thus facilitating treatment for several ocular conditions and diseases that affect a large number of patients.

“The granting of this patent in Hong Kong represents an important step in Guardion’s process to expand into the large Asian markets, where evidenced-based eye care is of great interest to both physicians and consumers,” says David Evans, Guardion’s chief science officer in a statement.

Guardion Health Sciences traded higher by 148% to $2.37 at time of publication.

