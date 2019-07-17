Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Francesca's?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on FRAN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
Specialty retailer Francescas Holdings (NYSE: FRAN) today had a large opening gap of 34.43%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is FRAN Moving?

Francesca's shares are trading higher after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on FRAN log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRAN)

Francesca's Wins A New investor In Cross River Capital
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Merck's Novel Antibiotic For Abdominal, Urinary Tract Infections Receives FDA Nod

What Caused The Opening Gap In Golden Minerals?