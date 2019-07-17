What Caused The Opening Gap In Golden Minerals?
For real-time updates on AMUN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
Precious metals exploration and development company Golden Minerals (NYSE: AUMN) today had a large opening gap of -30.43%.
Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Why Is AUMN Moving?
Golden Minerals shares are trading lower after the company reported a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on AUMN log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Posted-In: News Intraday Update
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.