Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Golden Minerals?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on AMUN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Precious metals exploration and development company Golden Minerals (NYSE: AUMN) today had a large opening gap of -30.43%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is AUMN Moving?

Golden Minerals shares are trading lower after the company reported a $2.25 million registered direct offering.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on AUMN log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUMN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin?