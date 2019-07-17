For real-time updates on AMUN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Precious metals exploration and development company Golden Minerals (NYSE: AUMN) today had a large opening gap of -30.43%.

Why Is AUMN Moving?

Golden Minerals shares are trading lower after the company reported a $2.25 million registered direct offering.

