For real-time updates on NUS, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) today had a large opening gap of -28.89%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is NUS Moving?

Nu Skin Enterprises shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on NUS log in or try Benzinga Pro today.