Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 9:45am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on NUS, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) today had a large opening gap of -28.89%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is NUS Moving?

Nu Skin Enterprises shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on NUS log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NUS)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019
Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20%
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin