A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Bank of America Posts Mixed Q2 Results
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC). Data on housing starts and permits for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in Kansas City, Missouri at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 13 points to 27,341, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1.25 points to 3,008.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 10.75 points to 7,953.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $64.97 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.7% to trade at $58.03 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.09%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.20% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.22%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy.
ConocoPhillips shares fell 0.2 percent to $59.62 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.