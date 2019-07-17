58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IMMURON LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 46.8% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday after the company reported FY19 North American revenues up 52% from last year.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 35.5% to close at $10.38. Blue Apron on Tuesday announced a partnership with plant-based foodmaker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). As part of the new partnership, Blue Apron customers can now order meal kits for delivery in August that will include Beyond Meat's plant-based proteins. The first meal kit will consist of caramelized onion and cheddar burgers with garlic green beans. The second meal will include jalapeno and goat cheese burgers with corn on the cob.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) surged 33.1% to close at $17.17. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Bio-Path with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 28.6% to close at $0.45 after the company announced it will spin off its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares rose 24.3% to close at $5.01.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 21.5% to close at $0.2066 after reporting Interpace Diagnostics will purchase the company's Biopharma services unit.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 17.6% to close at $2.7750.
- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) climbed 16.8% to close at $0.8150. Interpace Diagnostics reported the purchase of Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics. Ampersand Capital Partners agreed to invest $27 million in Interpace Diagnostics in two tranches of newly issued convertible preferred stock.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) rose 16.7% to close at $19.16.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) gained 16.3% to close at $11.52 after the company announced it received a 2,237-unit walk-in-van order from North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 15.4% to close at $2.63.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares climbed 15% to close at $2.83.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) gained 14.7% to close at $2.66.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 14.6% to close at $10.94.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares gained 14.4% to close at $3.18.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 14.4% to close at $2.38.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 12.8% to close at $4.22.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares rose 11.5% to close at $5.05.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) surged 10.9% to close at $2.34.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 10.9% to close at $4.70.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.30.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 10.1% to close at $2.61. Rekor Systems disclosed that it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis Software Partner Program to apply deep learning to video streams.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) gained 10% to close at $0.2188 after the company reported a global license deal with Astellas to develop and commercialize a novel second-gen mTORC1/2 inhibitor. Astellas will pay the company $500,000 upfront.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) jumped 10% to close at $10.19.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) gained 8.6% to close at $11.73.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 6.3% to close at $4.25 after surging 13.64% on Monday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) gained 6% to close at $2.30.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 5.6% to close at $97.73 after reporting second-quarter earnings.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 5% to close at $1.26 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales were higher from last year.
Losers
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) shares dipped 43.9% to close at $0.60 on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 gold and copper production results have decreased from the previous quarter.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 40.7% to close at $0.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced 9 million share common stock offering at $0.60 per share.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) tumbled 23.1% to close at $1.70. Ideanomics highlighted formation of new energy transportation services group to provide comprehensive and commercial solutions including marketing, financial services, technology and infrastructure.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) declined 19.4% to close at $0.83 after the company received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq. The company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dropped 15.6% to close at $3.04.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) dipped 14.9% to close at $7.65 following Q4 results.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 14.2% to close at $3.39.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) fell 12.9% to close at $32.57.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $15.93. Atara Biotherapeutics announced plan to initiate tab-cel FDA Biologics License Application submission next year.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 11.8% to close at $5.29.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) fell 11.8% to close at $6.90. B. Riley downgraded Kindred Biosciences from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $8.5.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dropped 11% to close at $3.39.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares declined 10.5% to close at $3.41.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 10.5% to close at $14.37.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dipped 10.3% to close at $5.41.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 10.3% to close at $2.10 after reporting preliminary Phase 1a/1b trial results for AB-506 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped 10.1% to close at $2.75.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares declined 9.8% to close at $2.57.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) fell 9.4% to close at $2.99.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) tumbled 9.1% to close at $2.31.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 8.7% to close at $246.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 7.1% to close at $3.38.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares fell 7.1% to close at $65.07 after reporting Q2 results.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 5.5% to close at $3.95 after the company reported preliminary Q2 net product sales of roughly $13.8 million.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 5% to close at $1.15 after the company's 8-K showed a common stock purchase agreement with Bison Entertainment and Media Group for 2 million shares at $1.50 per share.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 4.6% to close at $4.33. Qutoutiao disclosed that its Midu Novels will undergo product upgrades and temporarily suspend content updates and certain commercial activities.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) dropped 4.1% to close at $129.74 after the company lowered its FY19 outlook.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 3.9% to close at $13.63. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler with a Sell rating.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) fell 3.8% to close at $283.06. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $264 to $263.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.