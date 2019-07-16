Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Investors Show Concern Following Report Apple Could Pay Podcasters
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Spotify Investors Show Concern Following Report Apple Could Pay Podcasters

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell after a report emerged about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) launching its own “original” podcasts.

Currently, the Apple Podcast app is built into the iPhone and is reported to be the most used podcast app, according to CNBC. Spotify has invested heavily in podcasts and now faces stiff competition.

In June, it was announced former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle signed a deal to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify.

Spotify shares were trading down 3% to $149.55 at time of publication on Tuesday.

Related Links:

The Obamas Are Bringing Podcasts To Spotify

Nikkei: Apple Could Shift Some Production Capacity Out Of China

Posted-In: News Rumors Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SPOT)

4 Ways To Avoid ATM Fees If You Have An Online Bank
Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of
How To Invest In Pre-IPO Startups
4 Apps To Help You Save For A Down Payment
Tech Stocks To Watch Closely
After Hitting 3000 For First Time, Market Mulls Delta Results, More Powell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

United Cannabis Announces CBD Oil Contract Worth Up To $42M

Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports