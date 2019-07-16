HBO's "Game of Thrones" could walk away with 32 Emmys after setting a new nomination record.

What Happened

Since its debut on AT&T (NYSE: T)-owned HBO in 2011, "Game of Thrones" has won 47 Emmys out of 161 nominations. The most recent nominations include best drama and multiple individual nods for cast members. The hit series is now the first show in which four actresses are nominated in the supporting actress category.

The series finale of "Game of Thrones" angered many of its most loyal fans from rushed story lines and out of place coffee cups. Perhaps most notable, what was supposed to be an epic-sized battle episode was too dark for many viewers.

But based on Tuesday's record-setting Emmy nod, none of this seems to matter much.

Other Big Nominations

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," nominated for 20

NBC's "Saturday Night Live," nominated for 18

HBO's "Barry," nominated for 17

FX's "Fosse/Verdon," nominated for 17

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)'s "When They See Us," nominated or 16

The Emmys will take place Sept. 22 at 8:00 pm ET. A host has not yet been announced.

