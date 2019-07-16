A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 16, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were down 7.1%. Shares rose more than 100% on Monday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 82.9% to $5.30 after the company reported U.S. revenues were up 52% year-over-year.
- Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) shares were down 0.5% to $71.36. On Monday, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares were up 6% to $198.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 0.52% to $368.35.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares were up 1.7% to $23.24.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares were up 24% to 21 cents after Interpace Diagnostics reported it purchased the Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 36% to 47 cents after the company announced its intention to spin off its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 0.83% to $114.81. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings despite a reported drop in equity markets and fixed income markets revenue.
- American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AETI) shares were down 3.62% to $1.34.
