A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 16, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2019 12:44pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were down 7.1%. Shares rose more than 100% on Monday.
  2. Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were up 82.9% to $5.30 after the company reported U.S. revenues were up 52% year-over-year.
  5. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) shares were down 0.5% to $71.36. On Monday, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  6. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares were up 6% to $198.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  7. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were up 0.52% to $368.35.
  8. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares were up 1.7% to $23.24.
  9. Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares were up 24% to 21 cents after Interpace Diagnostics reported it purchased the Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics.
  10. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 36% to 47 cents after the company announced its intention to spin off its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
  11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 0.83% to $114.81. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings despite a reported drop in equity markets and fixed income markets revenue.
  12. American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AETI) shares were down 3.62% to $1.34.

