41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IMMURON LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 84.6% to $5.41 after the company reported FY19 North American revenues up 52% from last year.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 45% to $11.11. Blue Apron on Tuesday announced a partnership with plant-based foodmaker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). As part of the new partnership, Blue Apron customers can now order meal kits for delivery in August that will include Beyond Meat's plant-based proteins. The first meal kit will consist of caramelized onion and cheddar burgers with garlic green beans. The second meal will include jalapeno and goat cheese burgers with corn on the cob.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 34.4% to $0.2285 after reporting Interpace Diagnostics will purchase the company's Biopharma services unit.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 32.9% to $0.4651 after the company announced it will spin off its Taronis Fuels subsidiary.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) shares rose 19.9% to $4.83.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 18.4% to $15.27. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Bio-Path with a Buy rating and a $28 price target.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) climbed 18.1% to $2.74.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 16.1% to $19.06.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) surged 14.8% to $2.4228.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 14.1% to $2.7044. Rekor Systems disclosed that it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis Software Partner Program to apply deep learning to video streams.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) rose 13.3% to $11.23 after the company announced it received a 2,237-unit walk-in-van order from North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares jumped 13.1% to $3.1450.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 9.8% to $4.59 after the company reported preliminary Q2 net product sales of roughly $13.8 million.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) jumped 9.1% to $10.24.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) gained 8.5% to $2.3550.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares jumped 7% to $2.63.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 6.6% to $98.71 after reporting second-quarter earnings.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 6% to $4.2399 after surging 13.64% on Monday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) gained 5.8% to $1.2699 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales were higher from last year.
- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) gained 5.5% to $0.21 after the company reported a global license deal with Astellas to develop and commercialize a novel second-gen mTORC1/2 inhibitor. Astellas will pay the company $500,000 upfront.
- Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) rose 4.6% to $0.73. Interpace Diagnostics reported the purchase of Biopharma Services unit of Cancer Genetics. Ampersand Capital Partners agreed to invest $27 million in Interpace Diagnostics in two tranches of newly issued convertible preferred stock.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares rose 3.3% to $1.25 after the company's 8-K showed a common stock purchase agreement with Bison Entertainment and Media Group for 2 million shares at $1.50 per share.
Losers
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) fell 39.7% to $0.6455 after the company reported its Q2 gold and copper production results have decreased from the previous quarter.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) tumbled 39.6% to $0.5801. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced 9 million share common stock offering at $0.60 per share.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) fell 15.6% to $0.8689 after the company received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq. The company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares declined 15% to $3.06.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 14.1% to $32.12.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares tumbled 14% to $15.56. Atara Biotherapeutics announced plan to initiate tab-cel FDA Biologics License Application submission next year.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) dropped 11.8% to $3.21.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) dropped 10.9% to $35.79.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) dipped 10.5% to $7.00. B. Riley downgraded Kindred Biosciences from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $18 to $8.5.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 9.5% to $2.7701.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 8.1% to $3.50.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 8.1% to $2.3350.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 7.4% to $5.77 after climbing 93.48% on Monday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 7.1% to $4.22. Qutoutiao disclosed that its Midu Novels will undergo product upgrades and temporarily suspend content updates and certain commercial activities.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) fell 6.7% to $251.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares fell 6.1% to $65.75 after reporting Q2 results.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) fell 3.7% to $283.51. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $264 to $263.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) dropped 3.5% to $130.51 after the company lowered its FY19 outlook.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 3.4% to $13.70. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler with a Sell rating.
