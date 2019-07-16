Mexican Firm Orders 100 Carbon Emission Reducing Units For Trucks From Toronto Company

Canadian company dynaCERT has secured an order from a Mexican conglomerate for its HG1 carbon reduction systems for trucks in Mexico.

As part of the order received through its dealer KarbonKleen, dynaCERT will provide 100 of its carbon-cutting HydraGEN HG1-45B units to the Alliance Holdings Group, which supplies trucking equipment to one of the largest labor unions in Mexico.

"dynaCERT's technology is very important to the Alliance because it will foster better health and the use of environmentally friendly technology for union members and for the population of Mexico as a whole," said Alberto H. Valdespino, principal of the Alliance Holdings Group and director of international business.

In Mexico, the average truck fleet age is 17 years old, and older trucks lead to higher maintenance costs and increased pollution, according to Mexico's Ministry of Communication and Transport (SCT).

A Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed between dynaCERT and the Alliance Holdings Group to pursue a common goal of operating a Mexican plant capable of manufacturing up to 1 million HydraGEN HG1-45B systems in the future for diesel engine trucks in Mexico.

"The use of HydraGEN technology will allow the unions in Mexico to benefit from reduced fuel consumption and fuel costs, while at the same time creating immediate and significant reductions in diesel gas pollution for generations to come," Valdespino said.

dynaCERT was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto. It produces and supplies its suitcase-sized carbon reduction systems for use in diesel engines for trucks, buses, generators, construction equipment, fishing vessels and other power plants.

dynaCERT's HydraGEN technology improves fuel economy on average 10 percent to 15 percent, according to the company. Typically the HG1 unit costs around $6,000 to the end user for a transport truck.

"I welcome the Mexican labor unions to learn more about all the benefits of our HydraGEN technology and commend their demonstrated enthusiasm for helping the world conquer diesel pollution," said Jim Payne, chief executive officer of dynaCERT.

Several of dynaCERT's HG1 carbon reduction systems have also been shipped and are being used in everything from trucks, buses to mining equipment in countries such as Bangladesh, Brazil and India.

