Dangerous Heat And Humidity, Barry's Flood Threat

Flooding rains possible from the South to the Great Lakes, with sizzling heat and dangerous humidity building in several parts of the country.

Barry not letting go

The remnants of Hurricane Barry, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry, will trudge through the lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys today and tonight. The decaying storm will still drench areas from northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas all the way to the lower Great Lakes. Drivers may run into high water/roadblocks in places such as Little Rock, Memphis, Louisville, Indianapolis and Toledo, as well as towns in between. This will affect travel on sections of I-24, I-40, I-55, I-64 and I-70, just to name a few. Isolated areas of large hail or strong winds may pop up in these areas, too. Railroads are running in the region, but some shipments may still be delayed.

Hot town, summer in the city

Sizzling, dry heat will take over the Desert Southwest for another day. Afternoon highs from Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona to El Centro, California will be several degrees above normal, reaching 110° to 120° in many spots. Meanwhile, a dangerous combination of hot and very humid conditions will spread from the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Temperatures will peak well into the 90s, feeling like 105° to 110°. The heat index will also crack 100° from Myrtle Beach to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Drivers: Pack plenty of extra ice and water in your coolers, and take your breaks in cool, comfortable spots.

Severe storm slowdowns

Truckers will likely run into severe storms in the High Plains this afternoon and evening. Watch out going through eastern portions of Montana and Wyoming, as well as most of South Dakota and northern Nebraska. Target areas are along sections of the I-25, I-90 and I-94 corridors from Billings and Sheridan to Cheyenne, Rapid City and Valentine. A few isolated severe storms could hit from Bismarck to Omaha and from Des Moines to Minneapolis.

