52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares gained 93.5% to close at $6.23 on Monday after the company announced its interim analysis in the HOPE-2 trial to treat patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy showed statistically significant results.
- Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) rose 32.3% to close at $10.13. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) announced plans to acquire Carolina Trust BancShares.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) rose 19.7% to close at $8.40.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) gained 18.6% to close at $3.06.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 18.5% to close at $2.63 after the company reported successful Type B meeting with the FDA and outlines accelerated approval pathway for navicixizumab in advanced ovarian cancer.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares climbed 17.2% to close at $170.76 after the company announced it has entered into a research and development collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD). Gilead said it will make a $3.95-billion upfront payment and $1.1-billion equity investment in the Belgian pharmaceutical company, according to a Sunday press release. Galapagos intends to use the proceeds to expand its research and development programs.
- Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 15% to close at $16.42 after the company announced data from two ongoing clinical trials of AVR RD 01 in Fabry disease, which showed an 87% substrate reduction in first kidney biopsy.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) surged 14% to close at $6.84.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 13.6% to close at $4.00.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 12.9% to close at $3.93.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) gained 12.5% to close at $4.76.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 11.8% to close at $2.94 after the company received advanced therapy medicinal product classification for CLBS12, its CD34+ cell therapy for critical limb ischemia.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 11.5% to close at $3.89.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNED) gained 11.2% to close at $3.96. Barnes & Noble Education's board confirmed it rejected Bay Finance's $4.50 per share acquisition offer along with other non-credible offers.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) gained 11.1% to close at $3.50.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) rose 10.4% to close at $4.02 after announcing approval by WSCUC for Ashford University to become an independent and nonprofit institution.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) jumped 9.3% to close at $2.46.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 9.3% to close at $6.60.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) gained 9.2% to close at $17.65.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) rose 8.9% to close at $2.32 after climbing 18.99% on Friday.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) rose 8.2% to close at $74.23 after the company reported formalized long-term partnership with Northern Arizona Healthcare to digitize and automate medication mgmt. processes.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) gained 7.5% to close at $45.72 after a publication of Phase 3 results for the company's migraine medicine, Zydis, was released. The drug demonstrated superiority against a placebo.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 6.9% to close at $4.62 after the company announced its personal neoantigen vaccine study demonstrated prolonged progression-free survival in advance or metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung and bladder cancers.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 4.7% to close at $25.42.
Losers
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares tumbled 26.2% to close at $0.48 on Monday after the company announced it will delist its shares from Nasdaq.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 18.2% to close at $0.60 after the company postponed its Q3 earnings to an undisclosed date.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares fell 15.9% to close at $5.38. Carrizo agreed to be acquired by Callon Petroleum in an all-stock deal.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) shares fell 15.7% to close at $7.00 after the FDA sent a Complete Response Letter to the company for EM-100.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 15.6% to close at $4.55.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 14.1% to close at $7.52.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 13.5% to close at $16.05. Soliton announced 26-week cellulite clinical trial results demonstrating long-term improvement.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dipped 13.3% to close at $10.97.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) fell 12.6% to close at $36.97. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) disclosed that it will not extend its offer to acquire CIRCOR for $48 per share beyond July 19th.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) dipped 11.9% to close at $6.82.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) tumbled 11.9% to close at $2.82.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 11.5% to close at $2.55.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 11.5% to close at $1.61 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) rose 11.4% to close at $1.03 after the company announced it will enter into a 5-year partnership with Rui Xin Insurance Technology to develop an online financial services platform.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) dropped 10.7% to close at $22.84 after CNBC reported the company and Broadcom have ceased deal negotiations.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) dropped 10.3% to close at $2.09.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) fell 10.2% to close at $48.04.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 10.1% to close at $6.39.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dropped 10.1% to close at $7.70.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 9.7% to close at $6.89 after Jeffries downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 9.5% to close at $39.09 after Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $60 to $47 per share.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dipped 9.4% to close at $17.22.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 9.3% to close at $7.45 on Monday after climbing 22.90% on Friday.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dropped 9.1% to close at $15.25 after rising 3.20% on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 8.6% to close at $17.74, potentially tied to CA Governor Newsom's recent comments showing opposition to the company being able to securitize wildfire liabilities from 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 7.5% to close at $8.56. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $6.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 6.1% to close at $20.67.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) fell 5.5% to close at $16.06.
