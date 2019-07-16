Prime members in the U.S. have already saved hundreds of millions of dollars during Prime Day

Worldwide sellers – predominantly small and medium-sized businesses – saw the biggest 24-hour sales day in Amazon history

Since Prime Day kicked off, customers worldwide have purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot

Deep discounts have already saved Prime members hundreds of millions of dollars in the U.S. during day one of an epic two days of deals this Prime Day. Since Prime Day kicked off, customers worldwide have purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot. Other top-selling deals include Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6 Qt, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitening Strips. With 24 hours left to shop during Prime Day, some of the best deals are still to come with new deals being revealed as often as every five minutes. Members in the U.S. will find thousands of new deals today, across electronics, fashion, grocery, toys, furniture, everyday essentials, school supplies, and more. Not a member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in this two-day event and shop epic deals on brand favorites.

More Epic Deals to Come

Prime members will be able to shop more new deals today, including products from incredible top-tier brands, deep discounts, some items never before sold on Amazon, and much more