6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares are up 56% after reporting Interpace Diagnostics will purchase the company's Biopharma services unit.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares are up 18% after the company’s 8-K shows a common stock purchase deal with Bison Entertainment Media for 2 million shares at $1.50 per share.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares are up 28% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales were higher from last year.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares are up 6% after reporting mixed second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $1.23 per share, missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $2.262 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.
Losers
