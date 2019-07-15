Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s annual Prime Day selling event kicked off Monday and goes through Tuesday.

Consumers looking for a great deal should consider looking at rival retailers that are looking to take away some share of Amazon's sales by offering even better deals.

What's On Our Amazon Wishlist

◘ Sony XB01 Bluetooth speakers look like a bargain at $11.99, but be quick: the lightning deal is quickly approaching the end.

◘ Ideal for the home office, Amazon is selling a Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker with 12 K-cup AmazonFresh pods included. The deal of the day won't be around much longer, so take advantage of the special price of $49.99.

◘ Go big or go home? Why not both with a big TV for your home. Amazon is selling a Sony 70-inch TV at 50% off at $799.99.

Did you know a smart microwave is real thing? You do now — and it is just $59.99. This looks to be ideal for those who refuse to get up from the couch and would rather say: "Alexa, microwave my popcorn."

◘ There are coffee machines and then there are coffee machines. For those looking to impress, or who take their caffeinated beverages very seriously, Amazon is selling a stainless steel espresso machine. At 24% off, the Gaggia branded machine is among the most expensive deals at $1,443.24.

Where Else We're Shopping 

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) devices aren't cheaper at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) compared to Amazon.But Kohl's is running a promotion in which it returns $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on anything.

The Fitbit Ionic is on sale for $199.99, which gives $30 in Kohl's Cash that can be used from July 18-28. Pro tip: an extra $10 in Kohl's Cash kicks in at $200, so find an item that sells for $2 or less to maximize the rewards.

Instant Pot's seven-in-one pressure cooker is a must have for any home chef. One simple-to-use device can cook a tough brisket until it is fork tender in two hours and then be used to make yogurt from scratch. At $49.99 on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), this deal is an obvious must-have.

Need a new smartphone? eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has many for sale, including the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $679.99 plus shipping.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is offering consumers the chance to save money on the item they want most. The company is offering on its website $20 off any order of $100 or more (some exclusions apply), which implies that almost everything is for sale.

No wish list is complete without a video game console and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has you covered. At $299.99 with a price match guarantee, consumers can buy an Xbox One "Battlefield V" bundle with $80 worth of added goods for free.

Related Links:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: What The Pros Are Saying

Today's Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn't

Photo courtesy of Fitbit. 

Posted-In: e-commerce Prime Day retailersNews Events Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BBY)

Amazon Prime Day 2019: What The Pros Are Saying
Today's Pick-Up: Peace Of Mind In The Supply Chain; What Amazon Does And What It Doesn't
Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week
A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF
How Good Does Amazon's Prime Day Need To Be?
As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From July 15, 2019