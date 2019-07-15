Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) shares are trading lower after the U.S Food and Drug Administration sent a Complete Response Letter to the company for EM-100. The news first hit wires after Friday's closing bell.

According to Eton, no concerns were raised about the clinical data in the application, "so it is not anticipated that any additional clinical work will be required."

“We believe the issues cited in the CRL can be addressed in the coming months, and we remain confident that EM-100 will be available to patients as quickly as possible,” said CEO Sean Brynjelsen.

Eton Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 15.13% at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.20 and a 52-week low of $5.70.

