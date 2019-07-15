Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overstock CEO: 'We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Overstock CEO: 'We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense'

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) released a letter to shareholders from CEO Patrick Byrne Monday that discussed company developments, the future of blockchain and the possible sale of its retail business.

In the letter, Byrne updates shareholders on “tZERO,” the blockchain-based subsidiary of Overstock, which he said has a compelling lead.

“We will sell the retail business if it makes sense and we get a good offer for a good home for it. Otherwise we will operate the retail business as though we are going to hold it forever,” the CEO said. 

“We will run it with a goal to maximize profit, which will fund our world-changing blockchain innovations, while we leverage its significant traffic to introduce our consumer-facing blockchain products to the world." 

Overstock.com shares were down by 4.68% at $18.12 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $48 and a 52-week low of $8.96.

Related Links:

Overstock CEO Says Company's Retail Business Has Multiple Suitors

Overstock CEO Releases Bizarre Statement To Explains Massive Stock Sale

Posted-In: Blockchain e-commerce patrick byrne retail tZERONews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The TechTrader: 2 Chipmakers Among Our Breakout Charts To Watch
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 10, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

LME Executives Tight-Lipped About Company's Abrupt Closure As Hundreds Of Former Drivers, Employees Remain Unpaid

July Diesel Tax Increase Squeezes Small Carriers In The Midwest