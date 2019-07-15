40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) shares jumped 69.6% to close at $30.99 on Friday after the company announced it will be acquired by Autokiniton Global for $31 per share in cash.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares climbed 59.4% to close at $1.02 on Friday after the company executed an agreement to own a 50% membership interest in CPF GP, which is expected to own a 302-unit multifamily project in Sullivan County, NY.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) surged 30.2% to close at $5.39. NeuBase Therapeutics closed merger transaction with Ohr Pharmaceutical.
- Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) shares climbed 23.8% to close at $16.75 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $2 billion including net debt of $686 million as of March 31.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares gained 22.9% to close at $8.21 after the company reported FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 19% to close at $2.13 after falling 20.80% on Thursday.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 18.4% to close at $6.04.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 18.1% to close at $2.67. after the company announced it has received its first substantial commercial order for its integrated visualization device.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 15.2% to close at $2.73.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 15% to close at $2.69 after the company announced it will divest its loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer in exchange for an aggregate of $100 million cash and a certain number of shares of Golden Pacer.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 14.9% to close at $3.70.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 14.5% to close at $10.42 after the company announced Phase 3 clinical trial plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 13.5% to close at $9.07.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) rose 13.1% to close at $19.58.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 11.8% to close at $2.85.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 11.5% to close at $7.40. WBB Securities upgraded Redhill Biopharma from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $17 price target.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 10.5% to close at $42.66.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 10.5% to close at $9.61.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares gained 10.2% to close at $12.12.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) surged 10% to close at $5.84.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 9.7% to close at $6.55.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 8.9% to close at $3.68.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 6.3% to close at $11.40 after the company reported upbeat June-quarter profit and raised revenue forecast for the fiscal year.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 4.7% to close at $27.35. JP Morgan upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $35 to $49.
Losers
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) shares fell 36.5% to close at $1.93 on Friday.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares tumbled 26.8% to close at $0.4247 on no company-specific news, potentially after traders took profits following a 200% stock price rise yesterday. The company was recently granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 20.6% to close at $6.00.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 17% to close at $2.58.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 16.1% to close at $305.05 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 14.1% to close at $1.31 after the company reported a common stock offering of 3.03 million shares at $1.35 per share.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) fell 12.9% to close at $33.87 after the company purchased Milacron Holdings for $2 billion in cash.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 12.6% to close at $18.55.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) tumbled 11% to close at $4.80.
- US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) dropped 10.9% to close at $4.32 after the company lowered its financial outlook for the second quarter 2019 as well as the full year.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 10.3% to close at $2.95 after the company lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares declined 9.5% to close at $11.12.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) dropped 8.7% to close at $68.61.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) dipped 8.6% to close at $3.70.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) fell 8.4% to close at $126.08 after the company reported a common stock offering of 1.25 million shares.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) dropped 7.6% to close at $9.28.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.