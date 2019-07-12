Market Overview

Fresh Del Monte Shares Fall Amid FDA Probe Following Outbreak Of Salmonella
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 12, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) shares are trading lower following FDA reports of an investigation into salmonella infantis linked to the company's vegetable trays.

According to the FDA, five people became ill with salmonella after consuming Fresh Del Monte Produce. The agency inspected a Del Monte facility that produced vegetable trays that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services linked to an outbreak of salmonellosis.

The FDA states:

“The facility was in Kankakee, Illinois. The FDA also investigated distribution and supplier information for produce used in the vegetable trays. These investigation activities did not identify a single source or potential point of contamination for this outbreak.”

Fresh Del Monte Produce shares were trading down 4.64% at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.47 and a 52-week low of $23.87.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

