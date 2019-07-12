Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 12, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were down 8.8% to 99 cents. Shares rose more than 20% Thursday after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
  2. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares were down 24.7% to 43 cents. Shares rose 200% Thursday following news the company was granted an extension to remain listed on the Nasdaq.
  3. Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares were down 5.7% to $13.25. On Thursday, shares rose more than 28% after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target.
  4. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares were down 0.5% to $57.64.
  5. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were down 11% to $18.86. Shares were volatile as traders circulated a ClinicalTrials.gov document showing “proof of concept study of Soliton’s acoustic scar reduction treatment for keloid scar.”
  6. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) shares were up 6.5% to 74 cents. Shares rose 12% Thursday after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
  7. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares were up 26.5% to $8.54 after the company reported FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
  8. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares were down 3.7% to $2.29. The company announced Thursday it will develop an augmented-reality experience for seven luxury brands.
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 1.1% to $11.30 after Morgan Stanley and Raymond James reiterated their ratings on the stock. The company on Wednesday reported mixed earnings results and issued guidance at the lower end of analyst estimates.
  10. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 2.1% to $30.99 after falling Thursday on a Q2 EPS and sales miss.

