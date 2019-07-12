A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 12, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were down 8.8% to 99 cents. Shares rose more than 20% Thursday after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares were down 24.7% to 43 cents. Shares rose 200% Thursday following news the company was granted an extension to remain listed on the Nasdaq.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares were down 5.7% to $13.25. On Thursday, shares rose more than 28% after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares were down 0.5% to $57.64.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were down 11% to $18.86. Shares were volatile as traders circulated a ClinicalTrials.gov document showing “proof of concept study of Soliton’s acoustic scar reduction treatment for keloid scar.”
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) shares were up 6.5% to 74 cents. Shares rose 12% Thursday after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares were up 26.5% to $8.54 after the company reported FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares were down 3.7% to $2.29. The company announced Thursday it will develop an augmented-reality experience for seven luxury brands.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were up 1.1% to $11.30 after Morgan Stanley and Raymond James reiterated their ratings on the stock. The company on Wednesday reported mixed earnings results and issued guidance at the lower end of analyst estimates.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 2.1% to $30.99 after falling Thursday on a Q2 EPS and sales miss.
