Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Illumina?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 10:32am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on ILMN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Major player in life science tools for analyzing genetic material, Illumina Inc (NYSE: ILMN) today had a large opening gap of -17.22%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ILMN Moving?

Illumina shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ILMN, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ILMN)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Infosys Raises FY Forecast
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
Illumina Shares Slammed On Guidance Warning
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer's Study
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Producer Price Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail

Canada's Provincial Leaders Push To Remove Internal Trade Barriers