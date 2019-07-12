For real-time updates on ILMN, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Major player in life science tools for analyzing genetic material, Illumina Inc (NYSE: ILMN) today had a large opening gap of -17.22%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ILMN Moving?

Illumina shares are trading lower after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ILMN, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.