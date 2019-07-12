For real-time updates on SGBX, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Provider of code engineered cargo shipping containers, SG Blocks (NYSE: SGBX) today had a large opening gap of 47.49%.

Why Is SGBX Moving?

SG Blocks shares are trading higher after the company executed an agreement to own a 50% membership interest in CPF GP, which is expected to own a 302-unit multifamily project in Sullivan County, New York.

