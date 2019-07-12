For real-time updates on TOWR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) today had a large opening gap of 40.80%.

Why Is TOWR Moving?

Tower International shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Autokiniton Global for $31 per share in cash.

