What Caused The Opening Gap In Tower International?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) today had a large opening gap of 40.80%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is TOWR Moving?

Tower International shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Autokiniton Global for $31 per share in cash.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

 

