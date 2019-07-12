28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 77.9% to $4.02 in pre-market trading. after the company announced it has received its first substantial commercial order for its integrated visualization device.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares rose 35.2% to $9.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
- Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) shares rose 22% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by
- Hillenbrand for $11.80 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand stock.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 18.4% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after falling 20.80% on Thursday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 8.6% to $9.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced Phase 3 clinical trial plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 6% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will divest its loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer in exchange for an aggregate of $100 million cash and a certain number of shares of Golden Pacer.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares rose 6% to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 5.3% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.09% on Thursday.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares rose 5.2% to $29.58 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Stitch Fix from Neutral to Buy.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 4.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after falling 8.14% on Thursday.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 4.7% to $11.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat June-quarter profit and raised revenue forecast for the fiscal year.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 4.1% to $16.20 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Snap from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $18.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 4% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.81% on Thursday.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) shares rose 3% to $34.03 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 2.7% to $21.00 in pre-market trading as California lawmakers have formally approved legislation for $21 billion fund to help utilities pay for claims from future wildfires.
Losers
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 17.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) fell 15.1% to $308.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) fell 13.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of 3.03 million shares at $1.35 per share.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 13.2% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) fell 9.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) fell 8.3% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its financial outlook for the second quarter 2019 as well as the full year.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 5.2% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 4.7% to $21.95 in pre-market trading after announcing plans to acquire Jungla.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares fell 4.3% to $42.04 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $750 million equity offering.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) fell 4% to $132.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of 1.25 million shares.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) fell 3.8% to $48.50 in pre-market trading after the company revised its second-quarter consolidated ongoing earnings guidance (a non-GAAP financial measure) due to milder temperatures in New Mexico.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 3.5% to $3.30 in pre-market trading.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 2.1% to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
