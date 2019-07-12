55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares surged 132.9% to close at $0.58 on Thursday after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 28.4% to close at $14.05 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 24.7% to close at $1.0850 after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 21.3% to close at $21.22.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares surged 17.9% to close at $3.30.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 15.8% to close at $3.01.
- Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBRG) rose 15.3% to close at $13.31.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) gained 12.2% to close at $0.6750. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares rose 11.9% to close at $5.08.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 10.7% to close at $2.38 as the company announced it will develop an augmented reality experience for 7 luxury brands.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 10.6% to close at $7.33.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) jumped 9.8% to close at $2.24.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares surged 9.5% to close at $41.04.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 9.2% to close at $175.34 after the Trump Administration withdrew a proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) shares gained 9.1% to close at $2.40.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) surged 8.9% to close at $34.87.
- AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) climbed 8.7% to close at $18.35. AquaVenture priced its 4.1 million share public offering at $16.88 per share.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 8.7% to close at $42.62 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 7.4% to close at $22.44 after Jefferies issued a note saying Australia's proposed ban on all textured implants is a 'big positive' for the company.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 7.2% to close at $7.88.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 6.5% to close at $1.98 after the company announced its Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary will conduct a trial of its Eye-Net cellular-based accident prevention solution.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares rose 6.4% to close at $31.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 5.5% to close at $4.40.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 4.8% to close at $8.12 on continued momentum after the company entered into an agreement under which Total subsidiaries will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum of Liquefied natural gas from the driftwood LNG terminal.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 4.6% to close at $0.2218 after the company reported $1.85 million June 2019 sales, a 111% increase from June 2018.
Losers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares tumbled 56.1% to close at $1.80 on Thursday. Vislink Technologies announced pricing offering of common stock and warrants at $2 per share for total proceeds of $12 million.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 22.1% to close at $3.39 after dropping 41.18% on Wednesday.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 20.8% to close at $1.79.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) fell 18.9% to close at $0.30 after the company priced a 13.75 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 17.6% to close at $3.09 after surging 27.55% on Wednesday.
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 17.5% to close at $2.55. Eyenovia priced its 4.39 million share common stock offering at $2.78 per share.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 17.4% to close at $3.22.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares dipped 16.2% to close at $11.00.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) dropped 14.1% to close at $11.00 after California passed a bill halting the company's groundwater mining proposal. The bill will head to Governor Newsom for signature.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dipped 13.9% to close at $9.45.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) fell 13.2% to close at $75.11.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 13.1% to close at $4.45.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) fell 11.2% to close at $2.94.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 10.2% to close at $2.65 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales are down from last year.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) fell 10.2% to close at $5.31.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares tumbled 9.6% to close at $7.99.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares declined 9% to close at $5.16.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) dropped 9% to close at $3.55 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) dipped 8.3% to close at $41.64. CIRCOR board unanimously rejected Crane's revised unsolicited offer.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) fell 8% to close at $195.01 after Northcoast released a note saying to expect inline to slightly lower-than-expected run rate business during Q2.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) fell 7.6% to close at $3.90.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares tumbled 7.4% to close at $8.70.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 7.1% to close at $4.05 after dropping 35.98% on Wednesday.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) fell 6.9% to close at $18.51. The Trump Administration earlier rolled back a proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans and commented on continued efforts to lower drug prices.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 6.4% to close at $5.24.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) fell 6% to close at $3.96. RBC Capital downgraded Endo International from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $11 to $6.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 4.1% to close at $3.08 after the company said it expects to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 3.7% to close at $0.81 after the company announced a public offering of common and preferred stock.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dropped 3.4% to close at $1.99 after the company reported a $21 million common stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 3.1% to close at $11.17. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 per share.
