Hookipa, EMCORE Making Big Moves In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares are up 35% after reporting FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.
Losers
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares are down 12% after cutting preliminary third-quarter sales guidance.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are down 16% after issuing weak second-quarter preliminary sales guidance.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down 5.7% after reporting a 1.25-million share common stock offering.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.