Hookipa, EMCORE Making Big Moves In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares are up 35% after reporting FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for HB-201 for treatment of HPV-positive cancers.

Losers

  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares are down 12% after cutting preliminary third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are down 16% after issuing weak second-quarter preliminary sales guidance.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down 5.7% after reporting a 1.25-million share common stock offering.

