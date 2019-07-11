Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares took a little dip Thursday afternoon as the service became temporarily unavailable.
The social media site started having issues around 2:40 p.m. ET. Twitter’s status page confirmed the company is investigating issues with accessing its service.
The site appeared to be up and running like normal around 4 p.m. The company said an internal configuration change was the cause.
The hashtag #TwitterDown was the top trender at time of publication.
Twitter shares closed down 0.69%, at $37.21.
