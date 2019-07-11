Market Overview

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares climbed 185.1% to $0.71 after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 49.4% to $16.34 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares climbed 44.48% to $1.26 after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) gained 20.5% to $0.7250. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceutical with a Buy rating.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) rose 18% to $20.65.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 13% to $2.1025 after the company announced its Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary will conduct a trial of its Eye-Net cellular-based accident prevention solution.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) surged 11.9% to $2.91.
  • Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 11.9% to $179.62 after the Trump Administration withdrew a proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 11.6% to $2.40 as the company announced it will develop an augmented reality experience for 7 luxury brands.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 10.2% to $43.20 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) gained 8.3% to $7.96.
  • AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) rose 8.2% to $18.26. AquaVenture priced its 4.1 million share public offering at $16.88 per share.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) gained 8% to $4.5050.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) surged 7.3% to $34.35.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 7.1% to $5.25.
  • Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 7% to $0.2267 after the company reported $1.85 million June 2019 sales, a 111% increase from June 2018.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 6.8% to $27.64.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 6% to $8.21 on continued momentum after the company entered into an agreement under which Total subsidiaries will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum of Liquefied natural gas from the driftwood LNG terminal.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares rose 5.9% to $31.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 4.8% to $21.91 after Jefferies issued a note saying Australia's proposed ban on all textured implants is a 'big positive' for the company.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) climbed 3.7% to $15.77 after the company announced an agreement with the FDA on the primary endpoint for its trial of Narsoplimab BLA in stem cell transplant-associated TMA.
  • Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 3.3% to $0.6870 after the company was awarded patents in Europe and Eurasia for CANDU metallic nuclear fuel assembly.

 

Losers

  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares dipped 54.3% to $1.8750. Vislink Technologies announced pricing offering of common stock and warrants at $2 per share for total proceeds of $12 million.
  • Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) dropped 20.6% to $0.2939 after the company priced a 13.75 million share common stock offering at $0.30 per share.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 19.5% to $3.5001 after dropping 41.18% on Wednesday.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) dropped 18.1% to $1.8501.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares declined 16.6% to $10.95.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 15.6% to $3.1665 after surging 27.55% on Wednesday.
  • Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) dropped 15.1% to $73.45.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) dipped 12.3% to $3.6991.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) dropped 11.5% to $17.61. The Trump Administration earlier rolled back a proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans and commented on continued efforts to lower drug prices.
  • Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 11% to $2.75. Eyenovia priced its 4.39 million share common stock offering at $2.78 per share.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 10.5% to $5.01.
  • Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 10.3% to $3.50 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 9.3% to $0.7629 after the company announced a public offering of common and preferred stock.
  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) dipped 9.1% to $41.28. CIRCOR board unanimously rejected Crane's revised unsolicited offer.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 8.3% to $1.8899 after the company reported a $21 million common stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dipped 8.3% to $8.61.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 8.2% to $2.71 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales are down from last year.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 7.4% to $10.66. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $11 per share.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) dropped 7.3% to $3.07.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 7.1% to $4.05 after dropping 35.98% on Wednesday.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dipped 7.1% to $3.91. RBC Capital downgraded Endo International from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $11 to $6.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 6.7% to $2.95 after declining 12.22% on Wednesday.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) dropped 6.6% to $197.92 after Northcoast released a note saying to expect inline to slightly lower-than-expected run rate business during Q2.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares fell 5.6% to $8.26 after rising 6.50% on Wednesday.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 5.3% to $29.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 4.5% to $3.0650 after the company said it expects to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

