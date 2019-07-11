Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's New All-Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has unveiled a new all-electric motorcycle model called LiveWire, which will be available this year.

U.S. LiveWire customers will receive free charging on ChargePoint stations at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years. Harley-Davidson will provide U.S. LiveWire owners with 500 kW of free charging service at Electrify America DCFC charging stations.

The motorcycle has been described as “an exhilarating and evocative new model designed to offer the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product.”

Harley-Davidson shares traded higher by 1% at $36 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.22 and a 52-week low of $31.36.

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.