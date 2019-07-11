A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were down 49.8% to $2.10. The company late Wednesday reported an offering of approximately 7.3 million shares of common stock and warrants at $2 per share.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were down 18.7% to $3.05 following the Trump administration’s decision to roll back a proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares were 44.8% to $1.25 after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares were down 8.7% to $10.52. The company reported mixed earnings results and issued FY2019 guidance at the lower end of analyst estimates.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) shares were down 20.8% to $3.51. Shares dropped 41.2% on Wednesday after rising as high as 200% Tuesday.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares were up 177% to 69 cents after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares were down 1% to $1.59. Shares rose more than 14% on Wednesday after the company announced the sale of AutoLap Assets with aggregate proceeds paid to the company totaling $17 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares were up 1.2% to $60.21 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised guidance.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) shares were up 5.2% to $58.27 following news the drug rebate news.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were down 5.8% to $3.41 after the stock rose more than 3.5% on Wednesday.
