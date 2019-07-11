Cemtrex To Develop Augmented Reality Experience For 7 Luxury Brands

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) has developed an immersive augmented reality experience for seven luxury brands housed under Richemont, Arcadium.

Arcadium’s augmented reality experience is custom engineered and designed by Cemtrex for Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin and IWC Shaffhausen.

The experiences will be unveiled in New York City’s Hudson Yards.

“We are thrilled to showcase these groundbreaking AR experiences,” said Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtre. “This project aligns perfectly with our mission to create revolutionary experiences through technology and gives us an amazing platform to showcase our innovative team of designers and developers. We believe this experience will pioneer how retail companies utilize Augmented Reality to transcend their brands into the digital future."

Cemtrex shares were trading up 12% at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.24 and a 52-week low of $1.40.

Related Links:

Agilent Will Acquire BioTek Instruments In $1.16B Deal

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors