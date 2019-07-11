Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Revolution Lighting?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 9:44am   Comments
Manufacturer of electronic components Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NYSE: RVLT) today had a large opening gap of 21.94%.

Why Is RVLT Moving?

Revolution Lighting shares are trading higher after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update

