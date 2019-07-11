For real time updates on RVLT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Manufacturer of electronic components Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NYSE: RVLT) today had a large opening gap of 21.94%.

Why Is RVLT Moving?

Revolution Lighting shares are trading higher after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.

