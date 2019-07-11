35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 87.4% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of its Vector Smart NAM test to identify the presence of multiple diseases in mosquito populations.
- Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RVLT) shares rose 32.2% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company was granted an extension to remain listed on Nasdaq.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 19.4% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Eye-Net Mobile subsidiary will conduct a trial of its Eye-Net cellular-based accident prevention solution.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 10.2% to $19.55 in pre-market trading.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) shares rose 6% to $31.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 5.8% to $41.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 5.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 5.2% to $31.49 in pre-market trading after surging 24.81% on Wednesday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 4.9% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.90% on Wednesday.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares rose 4.7% to $147.00 in pre-market trading. Atlassian is expected to release Q4 earnings on July 25.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) rose 4.6% to $128.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 4.4% to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
- AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) rose 4.3% to $17.60 in pre-market trading. AquaVenture priced its 4.1 million share public offering at $16.88 per share.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) rose 4.2% to $17.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 6.2% year over year rise in June same-store sales.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 4.1% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) rose 3.1% to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 2.1% to $60.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY19 EPS forecast.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) rose 2.1% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced it added 30 million shares to its buyback.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) fell 28.6% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of common and preferred stock.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 25.6% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company late Wednesday reported an offering of approximately 7.27 million shares of common stock.
- Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV) fell 19.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 13.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales are down from last year.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares fell 9% to $50.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 9% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 41.18% on Wednesday.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 8% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 7.9% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after declining 12.22% on Wednesday.
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 6.8% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed yet.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 5.3% to $29.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 4.8% to $3.57 in pre-market trading after surging 27.55% on Wednesday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 4.3% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 4.3% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after declining 4.10% on Wednesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 4.1% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after dropping 35.98% on Wednesday.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 4% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares fell 3.8% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after rising 6.50% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 3.7% to $11.09 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
