Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon's To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Share:
Amazon's To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to use $700 million to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon is making the effort to upgrade the skills of its workforce. The retraining will be voluntary and free to its employees.

The company expects to retrain 100,000 workers by 2025 by expanding existing training programs to help its employees move into more advanced jobs internally, according to the WSJ report.

The retraining program has been inspired due to technology changing society and the changing work landscape.

Amazon shares were trading up 0.4% at $2,025 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,050.50 and a 52-week low of $1,307.00.

Related Links:

Amazon Sets 48-Hour 'Prime Day' For July 15 And 16

Amazon Resolves External Connection Issues With AWS

Posted-In: Wall Street JournalNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Retail Pro On Lady Gaga's Beauty Line: She's 'Never Gotten Anything Wrong Yet'
Panel Upholds District Court Decision Blocking Pilot Efforts To Slow Atlas Air's Operations
JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon's 'War Cloud'
Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider
What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2
Today's Pickup: Ontario's Government Liquor Stores Are Running Out Of Booze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Delta Air Beats Q2 Views