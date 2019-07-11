50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares climbed 147% to close at $4.10 on Wednesday after the company won a $2.8 million US army contract for handheld intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance receiver devices.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 27.6% to close at $3.75 after the company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares climbed 24.8% to close at $29.93. SMART Global acquired Artesyn EC for $80 million in cash and acquired Inforce for $12 million in cash.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares rose 24.6% to close at $7.45.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) surged 18.1% to close at $6.28. Akoustis said it expects Q4 sales at upper end of $500,000 - $600,000 guidance range.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 17.4% to close at $0.60 after the company announced the acquisition of indoor mapping company Jibestream.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose 16.5% to close at $4.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) surged 16.3% to close at $37.49.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) jumped 15.2% to close at $4.25 after the company disclosed that its merger with Neubase Therapeutics was approved by shareholders.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) gained 14.9% to close at $2.62.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) rose 13.1% to close at $3.36 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded an additional $1.4 million in non-dilutive funding.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) rose 12.9% to close at $10.51 after the company was awarded a $3 billion EPCI mega-project by Saudi Aramco for Marjan Package 1.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) climbed 12.4% to close at $6.00.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 11.8% to close at $4.17.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) gained 11.1% to close at $146.31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBRG) climbed 10.8% to close at $11.54.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) gained 10.4% to close at $17.02.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) climbed 10.2% to close at $4.12.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares rose 9.8% to close at $4.95.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) gained 9.1% to close at $11.45.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) climbed 8.6% to close at $175.14 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 8.4% to close at $3.22.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) gained 7.5% to close at $8.04. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados with an Overweight rating and a $8.50 price target.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 7.2% to close at $18.39.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares gained 6.3% to close at $2.86 after reporting regulatory approvals for company's investment transaction in IBC.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 4.6% to close at $78.63 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the stock will be added to the S&P 500.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 4.2% to close at $2.50 after receiving follow-on order from the US Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection.
Losers
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares tumbled 41.2% to close at $4.40 on Wednesday after surging 268.47% on Tuesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares fell 36% to close at $4.36 after the company cut its FY19 adj. EBITDA guidance along with its restructuring plan.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dipped 24.8% to close at $11.13.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 20% to close at $3.12.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dropped 16.5% to close at $6.14.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares declined 16.3% to close at $19.67.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) dropped 14.2% to close at $3.09.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dipped 13.7% to close at $16.44.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.26 after rising 14.04% on Tuesday.
- Tucows Inc. (NYSE: TCX) fell 13.1% to close at $52.97 after Kerrisdale Capital released a negative report on the company and disclosed a short position in the stock.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 12.2% to close at $3.16.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) dropped 12% to close at $20.82 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) fell 10.7% to close at $4.01.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dipped 10.6% to close at $4.29.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) dropped 10% to close at $22.06 after dropping 6.52% on Tuesday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 9.3% to close at $2.15.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 9.1% to close at $5.87.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) tumbled 9.1% to close at $42.62.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares dropped 8.9% to close at $5.12.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.9% to close at $2.45 after rising 7.26% on Tuesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) tumbled 7.5% to close at $7.88. Vipshop reported strategic acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets for RMB2.9 billion in cash.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 7.1% to close at $74.14.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) fell 3.8% to close at $69.55 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
