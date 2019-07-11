Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Share:
  • The Consumer Price Index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Albany, NY at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Albany, NY at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for June is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Aberdeen, South Dakota at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2019