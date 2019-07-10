40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares jumped 354.2% to $7.54 after the company won a $2.8 million US army contract for handheld intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance receiver devices.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) climbed 50.9% to $0.7711 after the company announced the acquisition of indoor mapping company Jibestream.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) gained 27.1% to $7.60.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) climbed 21.2% to $6.45. Akoustis said it expects Q4 sales at upper end of $500,000 - $600,000 guidance range.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 21.1% to $3.56 after the company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 19.6% to $28.67. SMART Global acquired Artesyn EC for $80 million in cash and acquired Inforce for $12 million in cash.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 12.6% to $10.48 after the company was awarded a $3 billion EPCI mega-project by Saudi Aramco for Marjan Package 1.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 12.4% to $148.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) climbed 12.3% to $4.20.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 12.1% to $2.6906 after receiving follow-on order from the US Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) surged 11.2% to $35.84.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) gained 11.1% to $3.30 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded an additional $1.4 million in non-dilutive funding.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) rose 10.7% to $178.66 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
- Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBRG) gained 9.7% to $11.44.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 8.9% to $18.67.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) gained 8.5% to $11.39.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 8.4% to $5.79.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares jumped 8.4% to $2.9154 after reporting regulatory approvals for company's investment transaction in IBC.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) gained 8% to $8.08. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados with an Overweight rating and a $8.50 price target.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 6.1% to $11.86 after gaining 9.61% on Tuesday.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose 5.9% to $4.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 5% to $78.90 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the stock will be added to the S&P 500.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 4.9% to $13.99 after gaining 9.25% on Tuesday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 3.5% to $3.82 after the company reported June deliveries above guidance.
Losers
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) dipped 36.5% to $4.75 after surging 268.47% on Tuesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares dropped 33.9% to $4.5050 after the company cut its FY19 adj. EBITDA guidance along with its restructuring plan.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares declined 19.5% to $3.14.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 14.2% to $2.2314 after rising 14.04% on Tuesday.
- Tucows Inc. (NYSE: TCX) dipped 12.4% to $53.38 after Kerrisdale Capital released a negative report on the company and disclosed a short position in the stock.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) fell 12.2% to $20.78 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) dropped 11.8% to $3.9603.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 11% to $21.81 after dropping 6.52% on Tuesday.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) dropped 10.7% to $3.2150.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 8.9% to $3.2801.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dropped 7.9% to $6.77.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 7.5% to $2.4599 after rising 7.26% on Tuesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) tumbled 7.5% to $7.88. Vipshop reported strategic acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets for RMB2.9 billion in cash.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dropped 7.4% to $2.75.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 6.8% to $74.32.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) fell 4.3% to $69.16 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
